Man rescued from house in Wrexham after cooking left unattended

A man has to be rescued by firefighters after cooking was left unattended at his home.

Police, the ambulance service and two crews from Wrexham Fire Station were called to the property at Hampson Avenue at around 11am.

A spokesman for North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters, two of whom wore wearing breathing apparatus, forced entry.

There was smoke but but no flames in the house by the time the fire crews arrived and rescued the man, who was in his bedroom.

The spokesman added that the man was taken to hospital for a precautionary check.

A Wales Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called at shortly before 11am to reports of a fire at an address on Hampson Avenue, Wrexham.

“We sent a paramedic in a rapid response vehicle, a crew in an emergency ambulance and an ambulance officer to the scene and a man was taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital in a stable condition.”

Hampson Avenue was cordoned off for a time during the incident but was reopened at 11.39am.

PCSOs remained outside the building for some time after the other emergency services had left.

Wrexham Council officers also attended the property.

A spokesman for North Wales Police said officers attended to assist firefighters and that incident was an accident.