Wrexham man jailed for kicking and dragging his girlfriend along the floor by her hair

A man has been jailed after he kicked, struck and dragged his partner by her hair.

Some of Siobhan Roberts’ hair was found on the floor after she was attacked by Jack Edward Stokes, 20, at Daniels Drive in Ruabon.

Police received a report at 12.50am on July 26 of screaming coming from a flat and that a man was assaulting a woman.

Stokes, of Prices Lane in Wrexham, was walking up and down in front of the flat when police arrived at about 1am.

Rhian Jackson, defending, told Wrexham magistrates the officer saw Miss Roberts “crying hysterically”.

She found it difficult to speak to the officer but eventually said that Stokes had punched and kicked her to the face.

A friend who was with her added that Stokes had been dragging Miss Roberts by her hair.

The friend confirmed that hair found by officers belonged to Miss Roberts and had been pulled out during the attack.

Miss Jackson added the officer went out to speak to Stokes by the flat door, but he ran away when told he was going to be arrested.

He was found and handcuffed on Ruabon Road shortly afterward before being arrested and taken into custody.

But he became aggressive towards officers on arrival and had to be taken to the floor.

Fearing the arresting oficer would be assaulted, a colleague restrained Stokes and he was taken back to the custody vehicle.

Miss Jackson added Stokes was searched and officers found a grinder with cannabis inside it.

Miss Roberts did not make a complaint, had attended court with Stokes and there was no restraining order application.

In interview Stokes denied assault but admitted drugs possession, magistrates heard.

But at a previous hearing he pleaded guilty to assault by beating, obstructing a constable in the execution of duty and posession of a class B drug

Magistrates heard Miss Roberts sustained a small graze on her nose and a mark on the right side of her face.

Probation officer Rachel Woodock said that when interviewed Stokes initially tried to blame alcohol for the offence, and also apportioned some blame on Miss Roberts.

But when prompted he showed some responsibility for his actions and it became evident that his troubled childhood, where he witnessed domestic violence, had influenced his behaviour.

He accepted smacking Miss Roberts and pulling her hair, but denied kicking her.

He had trust issues and showed controlling and coercive behaviour, Miss Woodcock said, but it was to his credit that he now abstained from alcohol.

Stokes “fully expected custody”, magistrates heard, and expressed willingness to engage with the probation service on release.

It was disappointing that Stokes put himself back before the court, Miss Woodcock said, adding that custody might offer Stokes a chance to reflect on his actions.

But Miss Woodcock said Stokes posed a high risk of causing Miss Roberts serious harm and it was worrying that the couple wished to rekindle their relationship.

Andrew Holliday, defending, said that it was “quite understandable” that probation would recommend custody given Stokes’ record, and he had explained the “near inevitability” of custody.

Mr Holliday pointed out the link betwen alcohol and Stokes’ offending.

He also asked magistrates to consider Stokes’ guilty plea and that probation service work on the relationship, which clearly needed intervention, would be escalated on Stokes’ release.

It was unfortunate that Stokes had got himself into this situation after securing work as a warehouse operative, but Mr Holliday asked magistrates to keep custody as short as they could so that he might retain his job.

Magistrates jailed Stokes for 80 days for assault, and 21 days each for obstruction and drugs possession, to be serviced concurrently.

A further 14 days (consecutive) was added for failure to comply with post sentence supervision, making a total of 94 days – half

to be served in custody and the rest in the community. He must also pay a £115 surcharge on his release.