Tributes pour in after brave Wrexham boy Jaxon Langford, 6, loses cancer battle

HEARTFELT tributes have been paid to “the bravest kid ever”, who has lost his battle with cancer.

Jaxon Langford, who was six, died on Saturday evening at his home in Bradley, Wrexham – just hours after enjoying a trip to the cinema and McDonald’s.

The Wrexham AFC and North Wales Crusaders fan was diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma in 2015 and he received support from all over Wrexham – as well as further afield – throughout his battle with the illness.

Jaxon’s dad Gareth Langford told the Leader yesterday that he, his wife Danielle Brindley-Langford and their family, were devastated by their tragic loss but they wished to thank the community for their continued support.

Mr Langford said: “We went to the cinema in the morning and McDonald’s. Then we came home and he had a sleep.

“The nurse was with him in the afternoon and she said he looked great, but he died that night. It was a shock.

“We would like to thank Wrexham as a town for everything they have done for him.

“He had a smile on his face permanently and that is all through the kindness of others from Wrexham and elsewhere.

“Without them we couldn’t have done what we did.”

Events organised to support and raise funds for Jaxon included a football match between legends teams from Wrexham AFC and Cefn Druids, a fun run at Alyn Waters Country Park organised by children from Wrexham Pupil Referral Service and a sponsored superhero walk by Jaxon’s fellow pupils at Gwersyllt Community Primary School.

Jaxon joined Reds boss Dean Keates in helping launch the fun run, having been a match mascot earlier this year for the home match against Tranmere Rovers.

A tribute posted on the family’s Facebook page Jaxon’s Story, which received hundreds of replies from those expressing condolences, read: “We had the opportunity to make some fantastic memories we will never forget thanks to so many people.

“Jaxon had a good day and gave us all a kiss goodnight and said ‘I love you’ to us all. He was in no pain and it was very quick.

“Sleep tight king Jaxon – the bravest kid ever.”

In a Facebook post, a spokesman for Wrexham AFC’s Junior Dragons group said: “All at the Junior Dragons and Wrexham Football Club are devastated to learn of the passing of Jaxon Langford.

“Jaxon had bravely battled cancer for more than two years and and never let his illness prevent him from enjoying life.

“Jaxon was a regular visitor to the Racecourse along with his family, and back in April we were delighted to welcome him as a mascot for our game against Tranmere.

“Our thoughts go out to his family at this sad time. Rest in peace Jaxon.”

Mr Langford said his son was also a big fan of rugby and a member of the North Wales Crusaders rugby league club.

He said: “He loved his rugby and they gave him such a warm welcome at the Crusaders. They really made him part of the team.

“He was such a great boy. He loved life and going out and about.”