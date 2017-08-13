Appeal to find individuals who may have information on Deeside teenage murder

Police conducting a murder probe into the death of a teenager have called for help in identifying a number of people who may have important information.

North Wales Police have issued photos of the eight people as part of an investigation into the death of 19-year-old Matthew James Cassidy (pictured) who was killed on Monday, May 29, at Bethel Place in Connah’s Quay.

DC Lynne Willsher said: “The people featured are not suspects, but as they were in the area at the relevant time – between 7.40pm and 8.10pm – they may have witnessed something or may have valuable information to offer in relation to this murder inquiry (Operation Teal).

“If you are one of the people illustrated in any of the photographs or if you know any of the people shown, please could you contact DC2617 Lynne Willsher on 01978 348838. You can leave a message and a member of the enquiry team will return your call.

“Alternatively you can email on lynne.willsher

@nthwales.police.uk or you can contact 101 and ask them to pass on your contact details to DC Willsher.”

Anyone who has details to share with police is asked to refer to the Operation Teal picture number with their information.

For picture details see the August 14 Flintshire Leader.