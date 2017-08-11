Wrexham mum keeps defying the odds with return to work

A MUM who was told she might never sit up unaided after suffering a brain injury during childbirth, is to return to work.

Rachel Harry, 35, of Llwyn Onn, Wrexham is still undergoing intensive physiotherapy to learn to walk again after suffering a hypoxic brain injury during the birth of her daughter Freya in July 2012.

She is also receiving speech therapy in order to communicate, but has defied initial medical prognosis for her recovery at several turns against the odds.

Rachel’s injury came as the result of an undetected blood clot which caused a heart attack. Her daughter Freya, now five, was delivered by a Caesarean section operation.

Before her injury Rachel worked as a hairdresser and for the first time in five years, she is set to pick up the scissors again to cut the hair of one of her friends for charity.

Louise Rees is flying over from Switzerland, where she now lives, specially for the haircut which will take place at the Andrew Laurence salon on Chester Street in Wrexham town centre where Rachel used to work, on August 17.

Less than two months after starting fundraising for the event, Louise has raised more than £1,000 towards her friends treatment.

Rachel’s mum, Karan Harry, says she has not cut anyone’s her since before her injury, but is looking forward to the cut, which will see 14 inches taken off Louise’s hair.

The hair will then be donated to the Little Princess Trust which makes wigs for young girls with cancer, and sponsorship money for the event will go to the Rachel Harry Fund to help pay for her ongoing therapy.

“It’s going to be a challenge”, said Karan.

“But she is looking forward to it and has been practising with the scissors at home with paper and a doll.

“We’re so happy she is continuing to make progress, it’s an all-round effort – the physiotherapy she received and the care we give her here at home.”

A video of Rachel showing her recent progress with learning to walk again has had more than 6,000 views on Facebook and can be seen at www.facebook.com/ louiserees82/posts/1015887794

To make a donation to Louise’s fundraising page, visit www.justgiving.com/ crowdfunding/haircutforharry

For more information about Rachel Harry, visit – rachelharry.co.uk