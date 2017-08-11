Flintshire Scouts form part of international jamboree

Scouts from Flintshire have joined in with thousands of their colleagues from around the world in a jamboree.

More than 6,000 young people have taken part in the Kent International Scout Jamboree including 40 hailing from Flintshire.

The jamboree, which had Scouts come from as far as Brazil, America and Ghana took place over seven days and included a huge variety of activities, from speed boating, to car driving and even microlighting.

Penyffordd Scout Hannah Dixon said: “It was such a good camp.

“I got to try new activities that I’d never done before, we even had a day out in London and went to the dungeons which was really good.”

Chief Scout Bear Grylls dropped in via helicopter on the first day to meet the participants and spoke about how special it is for him to be able to attend events like this, and how important Scout leaders are in putting on such activities for the young members.

During the week participants were able to meet hundreds of new people and make new friends.

Penyffordd Explorer Scout Tom King was surprised to bump into his old best friend from 12 years ago. Tom said: “I used to live in Scotland and went to school with my best friend Heather.

“When I was five I moved to Wales and totally lost contact with her, and she was the last person I expected to bump into on camp.

“She had spotted me during the week and messaged her mum asking if it was me, and then she came over and spoke to me.

“It was a bit of a shock at first, it took me a while to register who it was, but we eventually got around the initial awkwardness and started to catch up.

“We had a lot to talk about as we hadn’t seen each other for 12 years, and now we’re keeping in touch on social media.”

Attended by Scouts from Penyffordd and Hawarden, the week ended with a closing ceremony, with performances from people that had been on the camp, followed by a band and firework display.