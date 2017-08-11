Flintshire dentist fined for drink-driving in Porsche in Chester

A DENTIST caught drink-driving in his Porsche has been handed a hefty fine.

David Spencer Orme, 58, of Drury, pleaded guilty at Chester Magistrates Court yesterday and was ordered to pay £1,384. He was also banned from driving for 12 months.

Rob Youds, prosecuting, said police officers had spotted him making an “abrupt” turn in an apparent attempt to avoid them near Pepper Street in the city on July 26 this year.

They pulled him over on Souter’s Lane near the river and carried out a roadside test which showed he was slightly over the legal limit at 43 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The defendant, from Drury Lane, said he had drunk two glasses of wine earlier but thought he would be fine to drive, as did his female passenger.

Richard Hallows, defending, said Orme had offered to pick up a female friend in his black Porsche and give her a lift as she was wearing high heels.

“He was helping a damsel in distress,” he said. “She had high heel shoes on and she thought he was fit to drive and Mr Orme thought he was fit to drive.”

A self-employed dentist who also makes house visits and lectures, losing his licence would cause Orme serious issues.

Mr Hallows said his client was not far over the 35 microgram legal limit for alcohol when stopped but stressed he felt “thoroughly ashamed” at having to appear in court.

He also told magistrates that Orme had not intended to avoid police when he turned down Souter’s Lane.

Besides his fine and driving ban, the defendant was also ordered to pay £85 in court costs and a £120 victim surcharge.