Teenage boy taken to hospital after injury in Wrexham river

A TEENAGER was taken to hospital after sustaining an injury in a river.

The Welsh Ambulance Service received a call at about 5pm on Monday reporting that a boy was injured in the river near Felin Puleston, Wrexham.

An ambulance spokesman said: “We sent two crews in emergency ambulances and a teenage boy was taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.”

Also in attendance was a team from the North East Wales Search and Rescue organisation (NEWSAR), which posted on Facebook on Monday: “Callout: Assist Welsh Ambulance Service to recover an injured young man from a difficult access water location near Wrexham. Get well soon from all the team."