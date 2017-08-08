Funeral of Greenfield woman found dead to be held on Friday

THE funeral of a woman found dead hours after being reported as missing will take place on Friday.

The body of Elsie Owen, 64, was found in undergrowth behind buildings during a search in her home village of Greenfield on Wednesday.

North Wales Police are treating the death of Elsie, of Clwyd Avenue, as unexplained, and her family have been informed.

Elsie’s body was found behind buildings in Bagillt Road, Greenfield at around 7.45am on August 2.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and is said to be ‘sadly missed by all her family and friends’.

Police had issued an appeal to try to find Elsie after she was reported missing from Greenfield.

Superintendent Gareth Evans said: “At this time her death is being treated as unexplained and HM Coroner for north east Wales will be informed.

“Our thoughts are very much with Elsie’s family and on their behalf I’d ask their privacy be respected at this difficult time.”

Her funeral will be held on Friday, August 11, at 11am, at Holy Trinity Church, Greenfield.

This will be followed by internment at New Brighton Road cemetery, Bagillt.

Donations can be made to North Clwyd Animal Rescue with only family flowers requested.