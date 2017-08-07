Plans to turn vacant Wrexham taxi office into beauty business

PLANS to turn a former town centre taxi office into a beauty business have been revealed.

A planning application received by Wrexham Council requests permission to change the use of the former Prestige Taxis office – based on the corner junction of Brook Street, Brewery Place and Pentre Felin in Wrexham – into a beauty treatment business.

It also proposes internal alterations and provision of new windows and doors.

A design and access statement submitted with the application states: “The existing building is the former Prestige Taxis office and has now been vacant for a number of years.

“It is considered that the proposed change of use will offer sustainable commercial premises.

“The proposal will offer economic benefits in the short term as the proposal will provide employment for those contracted to undertake refurbishment works and long term by employment of staff.

“As no works externally are proposed other than new windows and doors which are in keeping with surrounding buildings the character of the site will be retained by the proposed change of use.

“By bringing the building back into use possible areas for loitering and anti-social behaviour that exist could be reduced.

“The scheme presented offers a sustainable form of development that compliments its surroundings and a building that will be accessible by all its users.”

Regarding parking arrangements for the development, the document states there are short stay free parking bays opposite the site in Brewery Place, as well as the nearby Island Green car park which is within walking distance.

The planning application clarifies that if approved, the development would create one full time job.