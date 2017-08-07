'Kind, loving and caring': Family's tribute to Mold motorcyclist who died after A525 Denbighshire crash

The famly of a motorcyclist who died after a crash on the A525 have paid a loving tribute.

Robert Downs, 63, of Mold, died after the collision, which happened on the road betwen Denbigh and Ruthin on Friday morning.

In the statement, his family said: “Bob was a loving husband to Christine, brother to Sheena, father to Rhiannon and Bethan and grandfather to Owain, Ioan, Carys, Archer and Ellie.

”He was a kind, loving and caring man who was always willing to assist anyone when he could.

“He was the rock of our life and was a long standing and passionate motorcycle fanatic.

"He left our side so suddenly and we all sorely miss him, but he will always be there in our minds and hearts and never forgotten."

The incident happened just before 7.15am on Friday, August 4.

Anyone who may have information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact North Wales Police Roads Policing Unit on 101, quoting reference number V117409.