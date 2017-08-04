Motorcyclist from Mold area killed following collision in Denbighshire

A motorcyclist from Flintshire has been killed following a road traffic collision in Denbighshire.

North Wales Police confirmed that a man in his 60s from the Mold area died after a collision on the A525 link road between Denbigh and Ruthin this morning.

Emergency services attended the scene at 7.15am and the road remains closed.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sergeant Emlyn Hughes from the Roads Policing Unit said “sadly this is a fatal road traffic collision investigation” and advised motorists to avoid the area and use alternative routes.

He added: “We are also appealing to anybody who may have witnessed the motorcyclist riding prior to the collision to contact us.”

Anyone who may have information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101 quoting reference number V117409.