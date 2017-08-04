Deeside mum appears in Crown Court today charged with baby son's murder

A woman charged with murdering and poisoning her baby son is expected to go on trial in January next year.

Hannah Turtle, 22, from Shotton, appeared at a preliminary hearing at Mold Crown Court this morning following her first appearance at Wrexham Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

She is charged with murdering seven-week-old James Hughes, three charges of ill-treatment and two of administering poison.

Judge Eleri Rees, who appeared via a live television link from Cardiff Crown Court, fixed a plea hearing on October 4.

A provisional trial date was fixed on January 29 next year. It is expected to last three weeks.

Turtle, who had been living at Llanarth Hospital in Abergavenny but is now of no fixed abode, was further remanded in custody.

One of the poison charges relates to allegedly administering an anti-depressant drug to James between 31 May and 5 June, 2016.

He was taken to hospital from the family home in Ryeland Street, Shotton, on 9 June, 2016. He died on 13 June.

He was initially treated at the Countess of Chester Hospital and was then transferred to Liverpool's Alder Hey Children's Hospital where he died.