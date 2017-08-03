Wrexham's Christmas market to return bigger and better than ever

WREXHAM’S Christmas market is to return bigger and better than ever, a senior council official has said.

At a meeting of Wrexham Town Centre Forum on Tuesday, Wrexham Council’s destination manager Joe Bickerton told members the authority has started planning for the town’s annual Christmas market, with plans to expand from its usual location of High Street and St Giles into other areas of the town.

He told the forum: “We’re going to take it beyond the High Street and bring it into Queen Street as well, so it will flow through town this year as well as being in St Giles courtyard – we have had demand for that the last few years.

“Based on the feedback we have had I think there are a few pinch points, especially when you go through the church gates, so just for a better visitor experience and based on the number of coaches that are looking at coming this year we feel it would be better to thread it through town.

“Hopefully some of the businesses will stay open later as well, so it should be bigger and better than ever.”

Cllr Andrew Atkinson, who chaired the forum meeting, said: “That is a very welcome announcement, having it threading through the town.

“It is something people have asked for for ages and it is the best Christmas event in the town.”

Forum members also discussed possibilities for temporary coach parking for the event, with suggestions including the use of council car parks.

Kevin Critchley of Eagles Meadow said: “Coach parking long term I think is an issue we need to address but I am talking about coaches specifically coming for the Christmas market.

“I think if we can offer people a coach park location for coming to the Christmas market it is only going to encourage people to come.”

Mr Bickerton also said during the meeting that Wrexham Council’s Christmas lights switch-on will take place on November 16, adding: “The Rotary Club are working with us to put a big stage on Queens Square again. Last year was a success and it will get built on this year.”

Speaking of last year’s switch on, Cllr Atkinson added: “I don’t think anyone could have predicted how successful that would be – it was brilliant but it was impossible to move. It was fantastic to see that many people in the town but we will have to look at how we can spread it out a bit.”

Cllr Dana Davies suggested the event could include family zones for those attending the event with children, who wanted to avoid the crowds.