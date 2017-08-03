Shotton woman charged with murder following death of baby

A woman from Shotton has been charged with murder following the death of a baby last year.

Seven-week-old James Hughes was taken from the family home in Ryeland Street, Shotton, to The Countess of Chester Hospital on June 9, 2016, before being transferred to Alder Hey Hospital in Liverpool, where he tragically died on June 13.

Hannah Turtle, 22, from Shotton has been charged with his murder and will be appearing before Wrexham Magistrates’ Court today.