Body found in search for missing woman from Greenfield

A body has been found in the search for a missing woman from Greenfield.

North Wales Police confirmed that they found the body of a woman in undergrowth behind buildings in the search for missing 64-year-old Elsie Owen from Greenfield this morning.

Police said that while no formal identification has taken place, they believe it to be Elsie Owen, and her next of kin have been informed.

They are treating the death as unexplained.

Superintendent Gareth Evans said: “At this time her death is being treated as unexplained and HM Coroner for north east Wales will be informed.

”Our thoughts are very much with Elsie’s family and on their behalf I’d ask their privacy be respected at this difficult time.”

The body was found behind buildings in Bagillt Road, Greenfield at around 7.45am today.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police had issued an appeal to try to find Elsie at around 6am today after she was reported missing from Greenfield.