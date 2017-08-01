Five fire crews attend Ellesmere Port school blaze

Nearby residents were told to leave their homes as firefighters tackled a ‘serious’ blaze at an Ellesmere Port school.

Cheshire Police said the blaze in old buildings at St Saviour’s School in Seacombe Drive, Great Sutton, was reported to officers shortly after 5.20pm.

In a statement a police spokesman said: “Officers from Cheshire Police are currently assisting Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service at the scene of a serious fire in Ellesmere Port.

”The cause of the fire is currently unknown and there are not believed to be any injuries at the current time.

”As a result of the fire, approximately 20 residents from adjacent properties have been evacuated from their homes and people in the nearby area are advised to keep their windows and doors closed due to heavy smoke.

Police also asked members of the public to avoid the area and a number of road closures were put in place while firefighters dealt with the blaze, including Seacombe Drive, Ringway and Charter Crescent.

Lindsay Pugh, whose nine-year-old daughter Jasmin is a pupil at the school, said: "How utterly dreadful. It is heartbreaking. I have no idea how it happened.

"I am glad it did not spread to the new school. "The children work so hard. I just hope their work has not been spoilt."

Speaking to reporters at the scene, Mike Anderson of Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said due to the age of the building involved in the fire, there were concerns over the potential presence of asbestos, but following an investigation it emerged that any asbestos there had been removed two to two to three weeks ago.

Mr Anderson said as a precautionary measure several residents had been evacuated from their homes while firefighters tackled the blaze. The Standard understands the residents were gathered in a community hall while the incident was dealt with.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service reported on Twitter at 6.10pm that five fire engines and an aerial platform had been sent the scene of a fire at a school in Seacombe Drive, Great Sutton.

Of the five crews, four were from Cheshire and one was from Merseyside. The aerial platform was from Chester.

An hour and 20 minutes later the fire and rescue service reported, again via Twitter, that the crews had been reduced to four and an aerial platform, as well as the fact that some nearby homes evacuated due to smoke and the building involved had been disused.