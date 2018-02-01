Wrexham's Racecourse ready to host another autism-friendly Reds match

Autism-friendly football will return to The Racecourse this month.

Wrexham AFC host Halifax Town on Saturday, February 10 and in partnership with the National Autistic Society, Wrexham AFC Disabled Supporters’ Association and match sponsors GIBBS Steel Ltd the club will host another

Autism-friendly football match.

In 2013, the Reds became the country’s first football club to host such an event after Wrexham fan Simon Johnson, whose daughter Mollie has autism, contacted Wrexham AFC Disabled Supporters Association to see if it would be possible for them to facilitate a family Simon knew who were also living with autism, to attend a Wrexham AFC home game.

Wrexham DSA are looking at ways to improve the match day experience for disabled supporters and those in the local community who are likely to experience forms of social exclusion.

From there the Autism-friendly event grew for the benefit of

families living with autism in the Wrexham area.

Local charity Autism Wishes came on board and with all parties working together, organisers said the event was very well received.

As part of the day an operational plan has been drawn up by the Wrexham DSA with assistance

from Wrexham AFC and approved by NAS Wrexham.

It will involve an opportunity for the families to visit the stadium prior to match day in order to familiarise themselves with such things as stadium layout, entrances and seating arrangements.

Volunteers from Wrexham DSA will be on hand to facilitate the visit and answer any questions.

This pre-game familiarisation process was a concept first used by Wrexham DSA for the first event and is now recommended best practice by national disability and accessibility charity, Level Playing Field.

On the big day parking has kindly been made available by the Turf Hotel.

Wrexham DSA would like to thank Wayne Jones, landlord of the Turf for his support to the DSA’s parking needs whenever called upon.

Entry to the stadium will be gained by using the exit gate adjacent to the Turf and will be exclusive to those with autism and their families.

Wrexham AFC stewards will be present to scan tickets and be on hand from this point to assist.

Once inside the stadium, an area of the family enclosure in the Hays Travel Stand will be sectioned off for the families, although autistic fans are always welcome to sit anywhere in the stadium depending on an individual’s needs.

All autistic fans and carers attending the day will be given the right to move freely in and out of the stadium throughout the 90 minutes of play, should anyone need to return to their car for some time out away from the noise of the crowd.

At the final whistle extra time will be given for families to remain within the stadium allowing enough time for the crowd to disperse.

A club spokesman said: “With this in mind please may we ask that all fans be considerate and courteous before, during and after the game knowing that your actions could have a larger than usual impact on someone’s day.”

Anyone interested in this event, wishing to attend or receive more information on autism, should contact wrexham@nas.org.uk or wxmdsa@gmail.com