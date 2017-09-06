GP coverage fears in Wrexham calmed by health board

Health board bosses have moved to allay fears over GP coverage at a doctors’ surgery.

Concerned patients had contacted the Leader to say there were no replacements for retiring doctors from Borras Park Surgery, potentially leaving thousands of patients without GP coverage.

But a Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board spokesman said that was not the case.

The health board is gearing up to take over the running of the practice from October 1 and plans are in place to ensure services are unaffected.

The spokesman said: “Following the retirement of Dr Wood, Borras surgery will be handing back their GMS contract.

“From October 1, the practice will be run by BCUHB. The health board wrote to patients in April to inform them of this.

“We have been working closely with the practice and other local GPs and full arrangements are in place for the continuation of services.

“We are delighted to be able to advise patients that Dr Rani Paul has confirmed that she will remain with the practice.

“We want to reassure patients registered with the surgery that there is no need for you to take any action or to register with a different GP practice.

“We will contact patients with any further updates on arrangements for GP services from the practice.

“Anybody with concerns or questions can contact our GP and primary care services team by email at BCU.Wrexham GPServices@wales.nhs.uk, or by phone on 01352 803203.”