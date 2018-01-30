Cefn Druids agree Matty Owen deal as busy January transfer window comes to a close

HUW GRIFFITHS has been busy reshaping his playing squad for Cefn Druids’ top six assault.

The Ancients have completed the signing of midfielder Matty Owen on an 18-month deal from Connah’s Quay, with Arek Piskorski and Aaron Simpson agreeing contracts for next season.

Kyle Parle, Matt Eckersley and Ellis Healing have all left Druids by mutual consent.

Owen spent time at The Rock on loan from Wrexham before going on to sign for Newtown ahead of his switch to Nomads.

Druids boss Griffiths is delighted to have the 23-year-old back at the club, saying: “It’s wonderful.

“He offers us a different range of passing and he will give us a bit more quality and a greater threat at set-pieces.

“He’s someone I know and he’s come on leaps and bounds since he was last at the club.”

And Griffiths feels that capturing Owen’s signature sends out a message to the rest of the division.

He added: “It is a big signing. It shows intent and shows what we are trying to do at Cefn Druids.

“People are starting to want to come to us a little bit more now.”

Owen is Druids’ second signing of the January after central defender Alun Morris switched from Oswestry Town.

“He’s a strong, quick lad,” said Griffiths of Morris. “He’s bright and willing to learn, which is great.”

Griffiths, pleased to have the duo onboard, is also glad to have kept hold of Piskorski and Simpson for another 12 months.

He said: “It’s good to get players I want at the club tied down for next season.

“That’s 11 signed up for next season with a couple more to follow hopefully.”

On the exit of Parle, Eckersley and Healing, Griffiths commented: “I want to wish them all the best.

“Kyle has been great for us, he made the third most appearances for us last season and he’s a great lad.”

Griffiths, who could still do some business ahead of the close of the transfer window, has seen midfielder Alec Mudimu spend time on trial with Rochdale this month.

“Rochdale liked the look of him,” said Griffiths.

“It looks as though he will spend pre-season on trial with clubs and he will decide what is best for him.”

Elsewhere, James Demetriou has left Bangor City to join Barry Town United, while Carmarthen Town have strengthened their squad with the re-signing of striker Mark Jones from Afan Lido.

n Tonight’s action sees Buckley Town host Hawarden Rangers in the Welsh National League Reserves Division and Conwy Borough entertain Trearddur Bay in the Welsh Alliance.