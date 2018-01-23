Welsh Premier League stars get chance of international recognition with new-look Wales C

Welsh Premier League stars will have the chance to earn international recognition after Wales C confirmed a fixture with their England counterparts.

The two teams will go head-to-head at Barry Town United’s Jenner Park on Tuesday, March 20 with Mark Jones appointed as Wales C manager.

Connah’s Quay Nomads’ trio Kai Edwards, Jay Owen and Mike Pearson will be amongst the Flintshire-based players hopeful of selection, while Nathan Peate and Mike Pritchard have impressed at Cefn Druids this term.

Williams brothers Marc and Mike, both former Wales under-21 internationals, will be up for selection, as well as The New Saints’ Welsh contingent including the likes of Simon Spender and Chris Marriot.

Boss Jones, who has managed Carmarthen Town and Port Talbot Town in the Welsh top-flight, is looking forward to the challenge of leading the new-look team.

“I’m very proud and honoured to be appointed to this role,” he said. “I have been involved with our National League for over 20 years and honestly don’t feel that the standard of domestic football here in Wales gains the credit it deserves.

“I was fortunate enough to take Carmarthen and Port Talbot into Europe and am relishing the challenge on March 20.

“Of course, England will offer very tough opposition and I’m sure that it will be a great occasion, which can hopefully be repeated on a regular basis.”

England C manager Paul Fairclough is pleased to see Wales take a positive step forward.

He said: “Similar to the progress made by the England ‘full’ senior team, Wales too have taken great strides forward.

“There is a new generation of younger players both in England and Wales who have experienced, in academies, the emphasis on passing the ball.

“Many of the players who will take part in this auspicious occasion will be eager and keen to express themselves. I am confident this will result in an excellent game of football.”

The FA head of national league system, Laurence Jones, echoed Fairclough’s thoughts, saying: “This is a wonderful opportunity for players of both associations to experience international competition.

“Let’s hope it’s something we can repeat on a regular basis.”