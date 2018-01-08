Andy Morrison hails 'remarkable' Connah's Quay Nomads after Barry Town success

Andy Morrison praised his ‘remarkable’ Connah’s Quay Nomads as they recorded a commanding

3-0 home win over Barry Town United.

The success saw Nomads remain in second spot by maintaining their two-point cushion to big spending Bangor City, while defeat almost definitely ended Barry’s top-six hopes.

Goals from Callum Morris, Michael Wilde and Declan Poole secured a 12th league win and delighted Morrison.

He said: “The lads have got to take great credit because, like I’ve already said, Bangor have assembled a squad this year to win the league, they’ve invested a massive amount of money and for us to be ahead of them at this stage of the season is quite remarkable.”

Morrison, who handed a debut to new striker Andy Owens from the bench, was pleased with the manner of the win over Barry, the visitors needing a positive result to be in with a realistic chance of competing for a top-six spot next weekend.

“It’s fantastic,” said Morrison. “I knew the importance of a win for them and I knew they would be a dangerous animal. They changed their shape to make themselves big, strong and organised and I thought, unluckily for them, they caught us on a really good day.

“Where we dropped it by 10 or 15 per cent against Druids – whether that was fatigue or whatever – we bounced back today and every single one of them was at it from the very start.”

George Harry enjoyed a late birthday present with a brace of goals in Bangor City’s 3-1 success over Newtown, who saw their top-six hopes ended.

Former Wrexham striker Harry, who turned 19 last week, scored twice after Gary Taylor-Fletcher had broken the deadlock.

Newtown made a game of it through Neil Mitchell’s looping header, but it was Harry who was celebrating two goals and three points.

“Scoring goals is the best feeling in the world,” declared Harry. “It’s a nice little birthday present and it’s nice to have my mum and dad there to see them.”

The New Saints remain nine points clear at the top after cruising to a 4-1 win at Prestatyn Town.

Wes Fletcher, Jon Routledge, Alex Darlington and Aeron Edwards scored for Saints, before Oliver Buckley pulled a goal back for Prestatyn on debut.

Aberystwyth Town moved four points clear of second from bottom Prestatyn courtesy of a 1-1 draw at Cardiff Met.

Eliot Evans handed Cardiff Met the lead with a free-kick on the stroke of half time, but Ashley Young levelled prior to the hour mark to hand Aberystwyth a point.