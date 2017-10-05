Owen installed as Gdansk number one

Wrexham-born football coach Adam Owen says his step up to the manager’s position at Polish side Lechia Gdansk was a ‘natural progression’.

Owen, 37, was promoted from his role as assistant coach after the club moved manager Piotr Nowak upstairs to the position of sports director.

The appointment is the latest step in Owen’s itinerant career to date, which has taken in roles with both Celtic and Rangers, Sheffield Wednesday, Benfica and Swiss outfit Servette.

He said: “I have been a coach for for 15 years and taking the role of the first team is a natural progression to me.

“I gathered the experience that I will use now as a coach for Lechia’s first team.”

Currently 12th in the Ekstraklasa division, Lechia won just three of their 11 opening league games, culminating in Nowak’s dismissal.

Despite the club’s poor run of form, Owen insists that an overhaul of the current squad is not necessary.

He said: “The team doesn’t need revolutionary changes. We need to find the right balance between defence and attack.

“In our our previous league encounters, we have had a lot of chances to end the games as winners, so now we will work to make those chances really turn into points.

“We have lost too many goals both at home and away and this is something we have to tackle.”

Owen joined Lechia as assistant manager earlier in the summer, with a dual role that included a separate remit as Director of Performance.

But club officials insist that it was inevitable the Welshman would eventually progress from the position of number two.

Club president Adam Mandziara said: “When Adam Owen came to our club we knew he would be the first team coach.

“I did not make that decision myself, only with Piotr Nowak.

“We did not expect it to happen so quickly, but the situation requires that we do a "reset" and start some things from the beginning.

“The goal of the new coach and the team is simple. It's winning matches and scoring points. We want to see the team on the pitch fighting, eager to win. “

Lechia Gdansk return to league action after the international break with an away game at Legia Warsaw on October 15.