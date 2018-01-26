Public toilets in Mold town centre look set to close

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Public toilets in a town centre look set to close.

Mold town centre manager Dave Hill confimed to the town council that he had received an indication from Flintshire Council of an intention to close the New Street public toilets during the next financial year.

He told members he was waiting for further detail, but that he and the town clerk will undertake an “options appraisal” for the town council when further details are known.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

comment

  • MRBLACK

    14:02, 26 January 2018

    So where will you go when you want a pee?...Behind a hedge?....What a silly idea.

    Reply

    Report

Most Read