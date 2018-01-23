Almost 1,000 people need help from Flintshire Foodbank over Christmas

More than 900 people needed the help of the Flintshire Foodbank during Christmas.

Having previously revised an initial target of helping around 700 people, Andy Leake, founder member of the Trussell Trust, the Christian community organisation which kick-started the foodbank, told the Leader his estimations had been surpassed throughout December with around 940 people calling in for support.

In just five days last month, more than 400 people were fed, while in just two-and-a-half hours at the organisation's Mold branch, 119 people were given a food parcel.

Mr Leake told the Leader in November that he had expected around 600 to 700 people to use the foodbank over Christmas.

He said: “The demand was a lot higher this time around.

“A lot of people were coming who have had their benefits changed, reassessed or having problems with the point of access.

“The whole change over to Universal Credit is really hitting a huge amount of people.”

Mr Leake, a pastor at King's Christian Centre in Mold, said the profile of those coming to the foodbank for support was changing, including those in employment.

He said: “We saw quite a few people who were in work, possibly unable to work because they're sick, who've received very little because of mistakes or other issues.

“One person received just £12 because of a mess up with their pay slip and was in such desperate need.

“We were just glad to be able to offer whatever help we could.”

The Flintshire network of foodbanks spreads across the county in Connah’s Quay, Saltney, Mold, Holywell, Mostyn, Flint and Buckley.

Mr Leake said demand for support was still high despite the turn into the New Year and paid tribute to the generosity of those who had helped stock the shelves.

He said: “We're short of some things now as some bits are very popular and we've got through a huge amount of food.

“Last Friday in Mold, we helped more than 50 people which is amazing.

“Our volunteers are amazing and really stepping up so things are ready to go.

“We don't want to be complacent and we're so grateful to the people of Flintshire for all their donations.

“They've helped us enormously and they've been awesome.”