Holywell hit and run victim Liam Simpson died of severe head injuries, inquest opening hears

A TEENAGER killed in a hit and run died of substantial head injuries.

An inquest has been opened into the death of Liam Simpson, 18, of Dewi Avenue, Greenfield.

Mr Simpson was found in the B5121 Greenfield Road after being struck by a vehicle on September 30.

He was identified by police shortly after 7pm from his photo ID.

Opening the inquest into his death in Ruthin yesterday, John Gittins, coroner for North East Wales and Central, said: “I was advised the deceased was found in the carriageway in circumstances which appear [to indicate] he was struck by a vehicle and there is an ongoing investigation by North Wales Police.

”In view of that a Home Office post-mortem was carried out on October 2.”

Mr Gittins said a provisional cause of death was given as a severe cranial cerebral trauma – “a substantial head injury”.

Pending any criminal charges the inquest has been adjourned and will not be listed “for the present time”.

Two local men, 21 and 28, were arrested in connection with Mr Simpson’s death while a 23-year-old woman has been released but remains under investigation.

The 28-year-old has since been interviewed and released but is still under investigation, while the 21-year-old man remains in hospital.

A North Wales Police spokesman confirmed they are still keen to speak to witnesses, and anyone with any information can contact police on 101.

The crime reference number is RC17149031.