Kindhearted bikers give Deeside Community Hospital 500 reasons to be cheerful with donation

A HOSPITAL has been given a boost by kindhearted fundraisers.

The North Wales chapter of Widows Sons has donated £500 to Deeside Community Hospital as one of their charitable causes.

Patron and life peer Lord Barry Jones attended the cheque presentation and praised the fundraising efforts of all involved.

He said: “This special group has a fine record over three years of excelling, in total this chapter has raised in excess of £50,000.

“This money is devoted to good causes and annually a cause is adopted.

“The first year was ‘Combat Stress’ which convened in Connah’s Quay, the second year was devoted to Blind Veterans and we convened in Llandudno at their modern headquarters of this great charity, and this year is the Blood Bikes motorcyclists who transport blood from the hospital to wherever it is needed.

“This year the chapter very generously decided the money they raised should be divided up to a number of local charities and one of them was the Deeside Community Hospital.

“As president of the League of Friends of Deeside Hospital I must acknowledge the splendid work of Keith Jarvis as secretary and Alan Sullivan, the president of the Connah’s Quay chapter.

“The chapter was honoured by the presence of one of their biggest supporters, Chris Sorohan the North Wales provincial secretary.

“We were given a wonderful welcome by hospital matron Cheryl Froom and Mrs Froom gave the chapter an outline of the work done by the hospital.

“For those whose memory is failing she gave the chapter a tour of the hospital including the newest facility (The Lord Barry Jones suite).

“Mrs Froom was the epitome of the concerned hostess and the chapter appreciated her hospitality of beverages and biscuits.

“I think the chapter is most generous and highly organised under the leadership of president Alan Sullivan and ably assisted by Llanfynydd Cllr Dave Hughes.

“£5,000 has been raised this year and every penny is donated to good causes in our community.

“They deserve a vote of thanks and I am very proud to be patron.”

Lord Jones added: “We were also honoured to present a cheque to and have with us, Margaret Williams MBE, a local lady who has given a lead to Superkids ‘Sunshine Surprises’.

“The work of her charity which has had a Queen’s award is to relieve the needs of children and young people under the age of 25 who are socially or economically disadvantaged.

“She gave a wonderful report to the chapter and drew loud applause.”

Lord Jones also told the chapter of how Deeside Community Hosptial was originally Mancot Community Hospital and was opened by Her Majesty the Queen.