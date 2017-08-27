Bagillt farm sell-off pumps £1m in Flintshire Council's coffers

A FORMER council-owned farm in Flintshire has just been sold for just under £1m..

Cefn Farm in Bagillt went under the hammer at auction.

Property consultants Bruton Knowles sold the property on behalf of Flintshire Council.

The smallholding, located on Cefn Lane, comprises a detached four-bedroom farmhouse with a mix of traditional brick and steel framed outbuildings, along with 26.7 acres of farmland as ‘lot one’, plus a further 46.3 acres of land as ‘lot two’.

Lot one was sold for £475,000, with lot two fetching £416,000 – £141,000 over the guide price.

Gareth Lay, associate and head of Bruton Knowles’ Shrewsbury office, said: “This was a rare opportunity to acquire a manageable smallholding in a desirable rural location.

“The price achieved at auction reflects the current high level of demand we are seeing for farm properties, particularly those with 50 or more acres of land.

“The fact that the land was sold for £141,000 above the ‘asking price’ also demonstrates the land market is still very strong.”