Derelict house fire

A derelict property was deliberately ignited and vandalised.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called to Nant Mawr Road in Buckley at just before 7.35pm yesterday.

The fire was inside a derelict property on the road and a spokesman from the fire service confirmed it was deliberate ignition.

About eight by six square metres were involved in the fire and there was also evidence of vandalism at the house.

Two appliances from Mold and Buckley turned out to the scene and two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet were used.