Acclaimed chef to open new restaurant at The Plassey

AN ACCLAIMED chef has teamed up with a holiday park company to open a new restaurant.

Mark Ellis, who represented the North West in two series of BBC’s Great British Menu, is to open a new venture at The Plassey, near Bangor-On-Dee.

The restaurant and wine bar will be named ‘SHIPPON by Mark Ellis’ and is currently being refurbished with a central feature wine bar, lounge and its own wine tasting room.

Mark said: “It is a privilege to be teaming up with the owners of The Plassey.

“This an exciting project to be involved in following on from the tremendous success of our first restaurant Allium-Tattenhall which has had an incredible first year and has already caught the attention of The Michelin Guide, Hardens Guide and was runner up for best small hotel and boutique accommodation from Marketing Cheshire.”

The Edwardian building was originally a model milking parlour built in 1902 by local horse auctioneer Frank Lloyd with many features including glazed walls and drinking troughs, brick arches and parquet floors.

The Brookshaw family took ownership of The Plassey in 1960 as a working farm and over last five decades have transformed the site into a holiday park, retail village and golf course.

John and Sarah Brookshaw, owners of The Plassey, said: “We are delighted to be working with Mark Ellis on our new business venture.

“We always strive to offer our customers the highest of standards and a truly unique experience, whether it is visiting for a few hours, a day out or a stay at our holiday park.

“Mark's fantastic culinary background was exactly what we were looking for in a partnership to provide a top fine dining experience in our area. We can't wait to open the doors and welcome you all very soon.”

The official opening date of SHIPPON by Mark Ellis is to be announced soon.