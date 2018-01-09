Competition: Win Roller Zone party worth £280 at Gulliver's World in Warrington

Win exclusive hire of the all-new children’s Roller Zone at Gulliver’s World in Warrington.

To celebrate the very first Stuff competition for 2018, the Leader has teamed up with Gulliver's family theme parks to give one lucky reader the chance to win a Roller Zone party worth more than £280 for themselves and up to 15 friends.

This fantastic indoor attraction is open year-round. The party will last for two hours and 15 minutes and includes:

Exclusive use of the Roller Zone for one hour

Hire of roller skates

Party coordinator

Party meal and birthday card

If you don’t have an upcoming birthday to celebrate, don’t worry! This prize is not limited to birthday parties. It can be used for a family get-together, a meet-up with friends, or even an end-of-term celebration. Located indoors, your exclusive use of the Roller Zone will be a roaring success whatever the weather.

The Roller Zone -located above the Splash Zone at Gulliver's World, Warrington - is suitable for use from children aged four years and above. For more information visit www.gulliversbirthdays.co.uk/parties/roller-zone

To be in with the chance of winning, simply email your name, age, address and daytime telephone number by noon Friday January 12, 2018, to kathy.woodfine-jones@nwn.co.uk

The winner will be notified by phone. The competition is not open to employees of NWN Media Ltd or the prize provider or members of their families.

Terms and conditions apply. Parties are non-refundable, non-transferable and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Roller Zone Birthday party is valid for up to 25 people aged four years and above and must be taken by July 31, 2018.

Winners will be contacted by Gulliver’s hotline to arrange their party, subject to availability.