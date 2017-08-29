Tudur Owen: "I got Edinburgh so wrong 10 years ago!"

A DECADE on from his debut appearance at Edinburgh’s famous festival, comedian Tudur Owen is able to look back with some pride about how his popularity has grown.

Back then he was a virtual unknown playing to a handful of people, but over the last few weeks he’s been performing to sellout crowds and receiving rave reviews for his unique brand of Welsh-themed observational comedy.

“I got it so wrong 10 years ago,” he laments. “It was a really traumatic experience.

“There is so much pressure to get it right especially with the venue. I wasn’t well enough known to get myself a decent venue so I had to go outside the centre and it was really difficult to attract an audience.

“I was getting audiences of four or six and it was soul destroying and the show just wasn’t good enough.”

Since then things have got a lot better for Tudur, who has written numerous Welsh language comedy scripts for television, radio and theatre and been nominated for a Royal Television Society Award.

Add to this his popular show on Radio Cymru and it is clear to see why the Anglesey-born father of two is a busy man especially when it comes to promoting this native tongue.

“It’s difficult to remove myself from being Welsh,” he laughs. “I was born and raised in Anglesey and I talk about being Welsh and a Welsh language speaker in the Edinburgh show.

“Being Welsh is a big part of who I am and I hope the show educates people because one of the nice things about Edinburgh is that you’re exposed to audiences from across the world and it’s nice to be able to talk about North Wales.

“I’m passionate about the language, but I’m more passionate about bilingualism.

“In Wales we have this unique gift to future generations of being able to speak two different languages fluently. It’s a myth that one suffers if you learn the other.

“I’m able to come here and perform in English and I hope that shows that both languages can exist side by side.

“That’s my dream – I want both languages to be equal because having the Welsh side unlocks so much culture and history in our small country.”

Tudur first performed stand up in Welsh in 1999 and has been performing in English since 2007. His latest show is called Normal Wear and Tear and sees him focusing on an important landmark.

“It’s about me celebrating my 50th birthday,” he says.

“I tell people about the trials and tribulations of being middle aged and how you care less about what people think of you.

“It’s going well and I’m getting great audience numbers in so that’s all I can ask for really.

“The show is the foundation for every comedian who comes to Edinburgh - if that’s OK you can really enjoy the whole experience.”

Following his run in Edinburgh, Tudur is hoping to take Normal Wear and Tear on tour and continue performing stand up to as many people – English and Welsh – as possible.

“It is so difficult to describe Edinburgh to the uninitiated,” adds Tudur, who also finds the time to run a restaurant called Ty Golchi which can be found between Felinheli and Bangor.

“It’s just so massive. The whole city is taken over by the festival and it’s difficult to sum it up to people.

“I’ve been encouraging people to come up here for years and experience it because it’s something in this country that is really special.”