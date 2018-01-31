Drunk man poured petrol over his chest at Wrexham garage forecourt

A DRUNKEN man poured petrol over himself on a garage forecourt, a court heard.

Leon Platnauer admitted being drunk and disorderly when he appeared before Wrexham Magistrates Court.

Prosecutor Rhian Jackson said Platnauer poured a quantity of petrol over his chest during the drunken incident at the petrol station on Holt Road, Wrexham on January 6.

Platnauer, 34, of Witton Close, Audlem, Cheshire, told the court he suffered from anxiety and depression and was in a “dark place” at the time.

He was fined £260 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a victim surcharge of £30.