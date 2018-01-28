Wrexham man conned friend out of £820 for holiday that never happened

A MAN conned his friend into paying him £820 for booking a holiday that never happened, a court heard.

Matthew Bostock persuaded Karen Tibbetts to part with the cash and then lied about the tour company going bust, prosecutor Rhian Jackson told Wrexham Magistrates’ Court.

Ms Tibbetts provided her bank details and made several payments into Bostock’s account and he then told her he had booked a holiday in June costing £400 each.

But later when he claimed the company had gone out of business, she asked for more details.

When none was forthcoming the police were informed.

Bostock, 31, of Bryn Haul, Rhosrobin, Wrexham admitted theft between February 22 and March 15 last year.

Melissa Griffiths, defending, said Bostock suffered from a number of conditions, including a diagnosis of bipolar disorder and a seizure disorder which caused him to suffer blackouts.

“He accepts that he has taken £820 from Ms Tibbetts and he never booked the holiday,” said Ms Griffiths.

“He says it was his intention to book a holiday and not to fleece her. But he accepts that none of the money has been paid back.”

District judge Gwyn Jones imposed a community order on Bostock, including a 12-week curfew between the hours of 5pm and 7am.

He was also ordered to pay compensation of £820 to his victim as well as costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £85.