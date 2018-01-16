Youths questioned following teen assault in Ewloe, no action taken on dispersal order

Youths have been questioned following a “nasty” assault on a teenage boy.

South Flintshire Policing Team confirmed that two young people had been interviewed over their involvement in the assault of a 14-year-old boy in Ewloe on January 8.

No further action was required following the issue of a dispersal order by police at the weekend in response to reports of a large fight between young people.

As reported in the Leader yesterday, police had posted on social media to say they had received intelligence to suggest young people were said to be planning to arm themselves with weapons and knives to attend the confrontation.

The alleged planned fight stemmed around the incident that occurred between 5.15pm and 5.30pm on Monday, January 8, when three males were approached near the school by up to 12 other males. The trio were then chased into nearby fields and one male was caught and subsequently assaulted.

Sgt Mavis Evans, of South Flintshire Policing Team, said officers felt working alongside schools and on social media had helped prevent the mass gathering.

She said: “There were no issues of public order in the Flintshire area.

“I think the social media and the work at the schools worked to prevent it.

“Two of the offenders for the initial assault have also been interviewed over the weekend as well and there are more youngsters due in shortly.”

Police believe the alleged fight between youths had been planned for Saturday at the Gladstone playing field in Hawarden or at a park near Green Lane in Shotton.

The youths, some of whom are secondary school pupils, were believed to be from the Buckley, Hawarden and Shotton areas.

As a result, a dispersal order was authorised by North Flintshire inspector Andrew Griffiths and extra officers were on duty working to enforce the order and investigate any issues of gangs of youths in the area.

A dispersal order gives police the powers to move people away from the area and to obtain their details and stop them coming into that particular area within the following 48 hours.

If a person returns to that area within the time scale they can be arrested.