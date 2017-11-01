Planners to debate Chirk factory extension

Plans to extend Kronospan by building a new storage unit could be refused.

The Chirk-based firm submitted an application to Wrexham Council to build a new raw board storage facility to house medium density fibreboard and chipboard.

A similar application was refused permission in 2016 after planning committee members voiced fears over the substantial increase in the mass of the building, a rise above tree level and industrial operators spreading outwards and away from the existing concentration of tall structures.

They said the development would impact on the landscape and key views from the area of outstanding natural beauty and world heritage site buffer zone as well as the setting of the Chirk Castle Estate.

A new application was since submitted but a report due to go before the planning committee when it meets next week recommends the development be knocked back for a second time.

No objections were received from Chirk Town Council but one resident raised concerns about traffic and noise as well as fears caused by a recent fire at the factory.

In the report, head of environment and planning, Lawrence Isted, said: “The previous refused proposal was 150m in length and 29m in width, with a height of 23m to the eaves and 26.5m to the ridge.

“The current proposal involves a reduction in height of 3m and a 27m reduction in length.

“This does not overcome my previous concerns regarding the visual impact which are also reflected by the comments received from the World Heritage Site Planning, Landscape and Conservation Delivery Group who object on the grounds of size, mass and height.

“This would be an unwelcome addition to the site with a sizable, wider visual impact than previous developments.

“Taller structures within the site have previously been justified and accepted on the basis that they formed more slender additions concentrated within one area of the site.

“This building has a significant mass and despite a reduction in size, would still extend to 123m in length.

“This would have a substantially greater dominance than other taller structures comprising stacks and flues of smaller overall volume.”

Committee members will vote on the application at the meeting held in Wrexham’s Guildhall on Monday starting at 4pm.