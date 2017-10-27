Tributes to former Coronation Street actor from Chirk

Tributes have been paid to a top former TV soap star who has died at the age

of 56.

Iain Rogerson, of Church View, Chirk, died on October 13 at Wrexham Maelor Hospital.

In addition to appearing in shows such as Casualty, Emmerdale, The Bill and Doctors, Mr Rogerson was well known for playing the character Harry Flagg in Coronation Street, having

appeared in 121 episodes from 2002 to 2004.

When Mr Rogerson’s character was axed from Coronation Street, an online petition was started by fans to save him.

He also appeared in the year 2000 film Bedazzled, which starred Brendan Fraser, and in 2003, To Kill A King, which starred Tim Roth.

An inquest has been opened into his death and adjourned until next year.

Speaking at the inquest opening in Ruthin John Gittins, coroner for North Wales East and Central, said Mr Rogerson had been admitted to the hospital following a suspected insulin overdose.

Mr Gittins adjourned the hearing to a full inquest which will take place in Wrexham in February.

Staff and regulars of the Stanton House Inn in Holyhead Road, Chirk, told the Leader Mr Rogerson was well liked in the town.

Teresa Payne, who works at the pub, said: “He used to come in here – he was known around here as Harry Flagg.

“He used to like to tell his tales of when he was on set and he was very friendly and chatty.”

Tom Randall said: “He enjoyed his life and he was well known here. He wasn’t a bad lad at all.”

Keith Williams added: “He was in a lot of things and he was always reading scripts in here. He’d sit quietly and read them.”