Unsuccessful bid for Great War poppy sculpture to be housed in the region

A JOINT bid to host a poppy sculpture commemorating the First World War ended in

failure.

Wrexham Council had teamed up with the National Trust to submit the bid to install the Weeping Window sculpture at Chirk Castle.

But they learned earlier this summer their efforts had proved unsuccessful, marking the third time the council has been overlooked in its attempts to bring one of the sculptures to Wrexham.

Earlier submissions for the Weeping Window at St Giles Church – home of the regimental chapel of the Royal Welsh Fusiliers – and for The Wave at Llwyn Isaf Green, by the Guildhall, were also unsuccessful.

The Weeping Window, along with another sculpture known as The Wave, is created from thousands of ceramic poppies commemorating the war dead of the First World War.

It is currently touring locations across the United Kingdom as part of NOW14-18 commemorations – a campaign by the Royal British Legion to mark 100 years since the war.

The installation has already been displayed at Caernarfon Castle, St Magnus Cathedral in Kirkwall, the Woodhorn Museum in Northumberland and St George’s Hall, Liverpool.

Senior figures at the council had been hopeful that their latest bid would prove to be a success.

But that was not the case.

Cllr David Griffiths, Armed Forces Champion for Wrexham, said: “Sadly, we were informed earlier in the summer that our joint application, with the National Trust, to site a poppy sculpture at Chirk Castle was unsuccessful.

“Our best wishes go to the successful applicant.”