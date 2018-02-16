Wrexham's Aldi store set to almost double in size to cope with demand

One of Wrexham’s Aldi stores could be set to almost double in size.

The firm has submitted a planning application to Wrexham Council to expand its store on Plas Coch by 40 per cent, though parking spaces would be reduced by 34 from 161 to 127.

Bosses say the store is no longer fit for purpose as the sales area is not big enough to cope with current demand.

If approved, it is estimated the expansion would create an extra 10 jobs.

A design and access statement submitted as part of the application states: “The existing foodstore is hugely populated and one of Aldi’s busiest stores, but is no longer fit for purpose as it does not provide a large enough sales area for its current usage.

“Therefore, an extension to the store to facilitate both additional sales, warehouse and welfare accommodation will allow the store to continue to provide a discount operation for the customers.

“During and prior to the preparation of this planning application a number of alternative options and methods to achieve the increase in floor space were considered.

“This has involved input from a number of consultants to ensure a scheme which works in terms of practicality for the operator, and also one that is not detrimental to the existing building and its site including the wider context.

“The general concept is to create an extension to the store to enable the internal arrangement to increase in size where the extension would create a new warehouse and back of house facility and the existing footprint would become the enlarged sales area.

“The servicing for the store will remain from the car park to the side of the store.”

The statement concludes: “The proposal considers the requirements and constraints of the site using them to satisfy the needs of the operator as a food retail use including customers who will use the site on a daily basis.

“The existing Aldi store has performed well in recent years and the store has become an established retail location.

“However, there is a need for investment in the site in order for the business to remain commercially viable in terms of size, purpose and operational efficiency.

“The proposed extension to the store will provide a more efficient building without a significant impact on the remainder of the site. The design and appearance of the extension will be in keeping with the site as a whole.

“The proposals would constitute sustainable development and will deliver a range of social, economic, environmental benefits which should be afforded significant weight in the determination of this application.

“The proposal will secure Aldi’s future in Plas Coch, by creating additional jobs, additional investment; and provide an attractive, improved store to meet customer demand.”

The application will be considered by Wrexham Council’s planning committtee at a date yet to be determined.