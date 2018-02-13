Delsol's Deeside staff go to the the top of the class as far as qualifications go

Staff at North Wales delivery firm Delsol have proved they are top of the class, with a host of new qualifications.

Drivers, administrators and managers have successfully undergone training, as part of the company’s commitment to staff improvement.

They have been congratulated by Dave Phillips, managing director at the company, which employs 125 people at its bases in Caernarfon and Sandycroft, delivering goods, pallets and parcels around the UK.

Dave said: “Well done to all those members of staff who have just completed their training. It's not always easy, fitting in studies around a job, so I admire their hard work and commitment.

“As a company Delsol believes in ensuring that staff are supported in developing their careers, as we can clearly see that this has positive benefits for everybody.”

Overseeing the training is HR manager Kathy Jones from Sealand, who has also just competed her Level Five CIPD qualification, studying at Coleg Cambria at Deeside.

The 33-year-old mum-of-two said: “I joined the company several years ago on the operations side and was encouraged to progress a career path with the company. The senior managers have been very supportive as they see the value of people developing their skills, right across the board, as it helps to retain staff and makes it a good place to work.

“I initially looked at doing my CIPD as an Open University course but felt that I would learn better alongside other people from local companies working in similar roles - it turned out that several worked at businesses that are customers of Delsol.

“The course, and my fellow students, have given me skills and knowledge that I use everyday, plus the confidence that I am capable of doing this job, which I really enjoy.”

Grant Mooney from Connah’s Quay, has gone from driving light vans to taking the wheel of a 40ft truck, thanks to taking advantage of the training courses on offer

The 36-year-old, who cycles to work as part of his training for Ironman contests, said: “I’ve always loved driving and from a young age wanted to be a truck driver, so doing it for a living is cool.

Claire Maddock, from Connah’s Quay, has gained her level Two in Accountancy through Coleg Cambria’s Northop campus.

One of the company’s youngest recruits is 18-year-old Sam Williams from Saltney. The former Ysgol St David pupil is an apprentice fitter and is presently in his second year of a Level Two NVQ in motor vehicle mechanics at Coleg Cambria.

Mark Patrick-Hughes, who manages Delsol’s fleet in both its Caernarfon and Sandycroft bases, has just gained the Department of Transport’s Certificate of Professional Competence (CPC), as part of the company’s Operator Licensing requirements.

Originally founded in 1999 in Bethesda, Gwynedd, Delsol opened a purpose-built delivery depot and warehouse facility in nearby Caernarfon in 2003, and six years later opened a second depot in Sandycroft, Deeside, Flintshire.