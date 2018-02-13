Christina Place's new role at Wrexham broker V4B

Finance broker V4B Professions is continuing its expansion drive and has recruited a new account manager to work with new and existing clients.

Christina Place has joined the Wrexham group and will work alongside the V4B Professions’ team.

As account manager she will oversee sales and relationships with the group’s business clients.

This will include developing new business from existing clients and maintaining the company’s existing client base to ensure repeat business remains.

She will assist clients with funding solutions including corporation tax, VAT payments, equipment, assets, technology, marketing and any other business need which may require a business loan.

Prior to joining the group Christina was a B2B field sales area manager at Synotio Telecoms.

Here she was responsible for overseeing the sales operation of the company in a geographical area, increasing product sales, setting sales targets for the team, developing sales strategies, monitoring teams’ performance and reporting to senior management.

Prior to Synotio she spent 11 years working in the telecommunications industry within the mobile phone sector for all major networks.

As store manager for EE, Carphone Warehouse and Phones 4u, she was responsible for achieving growth and hitting sales targets by successfully managing a sales team.

“Working as an account manager for V4B Professions is a new challenge for me,” said Christina.

“My goal is to over-exceed my targets, build great relationships with new and existing clients and benefit the company with the growth of the business long term.’