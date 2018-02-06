North Wales IoD's drinks and networking event to mark start of new year

Business leaders are invited to learn about one of the UK’s largest business organisations at a drinks and networking evening in Deganwy, Conwy.

The Institute of Directors North Wales is hosting the event, which is open to members and non-members, at the Quay Hotel & Spa on February 8 from 5pm to 8pm.

The evening will mark the start of IoD North Wales’ 2018 calendar, which is made up of exclusive site tours and networking events.

Speakers, IoD Wales chair Jean Church and head of business development Simon Williams, will outline plans for the year ahead.

They will also expand on the IoD’s newly-launched app ‘advance’, which will help members connect with influential contacts and find out about exclusive networking opportunities.

Non-members will also have the chance to find about more about joining the IoD, which gives members access to free business support and use of business locations across the UK.

Jean Church said: “This event is a tradition for IoD North Wales as it brings all of our members together at the start of the year.

“It’s an exciting time to be a member of the IoD here as we’re planning to reach out to more senior leaders than ever, to form a strong voice in support of business in Wales.

“There are lots of interesting and informative events planned and I urge any business leader of any level to take advantage of our offerings.”

Champagne and canapés will be provided for the event, which costs £10 plus VAT for members and £15 plus VAT for non-members.

To book, contact Debbie Trotman on 02920 389 990 or email iod.wales@iod.com.

n The IoD is the longest-standing organisation to serve and support business leaders, with more than 100 years of service in raising professional standards. You don’t need to be a company director to join the IoD. Senior managers are welcome, whether from large public organisations or small family firms. Members benefit from services including free business advice, a full training programme, research facilities and networking events.