Flintshire Business Awards seek new sponsor

Flintshire Business Awards, which will take place at Soughton Hall on October 19, is seeking a sponsor for its Social Enterprise Award.

This prestigious awards event supports the business community in the county and, increasingly, the wider region, to promote their companies, to develop trading opportunities and to raise the profile of the area as a place to invest.

Sponsorship of the event is a great way to promote your own business, says the council.

To register an expression of interest to become the sponsor of the Social Enterprise Award, contact Kate Catherall for an expression of interest form.

Completed expression of interest forms need to be submitted by February16 2018.

Flintshire County Council’s cabinet member for Economic Development, Councillor Derek Butler, said: “Our sponsors for the Business Awards in past years have been really supportive and I would encourage any business to consider taking up this offer of sponsorship to show what value you can bring to our illustrious business event.”

For details contact Kate Catherall, business development officer, on 01352 703221 or kate.p.catherall@flintshire.gov.uk