JCB in Wrexham rewards staff with pay rise and Christmas bonus

GMB, the union for JCB staff, has welcomed a generous pay rise and Christmas bonus given to workers at the company’s Wrexham plant.

The Staffordshire-based company is one of the world's top three manufacturers of construction equipment and employs more than 12,000 people at 22 plants around the world.

During the past 12 months JCB has taken on 1,200 employees as the company launched 46 new products.

The company has two factories in Wrexham manufacturing axles and transmissions and employing more than 400 people.

GMB is pleased to see that the company is using the dividends of this growth to invest in its workforce.

Ian Davies, GMB branch secretary for JCB in Wrexham, said: "At the moment things are looking good for us at JCB.

“With a good Christmas bonus and a pay rise above inflation, I can say that GMB members are happy with our terms and conditions that were agreed in last year’s pay deal.

"You feel so much more valued and appreciated when your efforts are noticed and rewarded."

Alyn Thomas, North Wales regional organiser for JCB, said: "It's a real boost in confidence that JCB has rewarded its hardworking staff with a pay rise, a bonus, and is also taking on more staff against a backdrop of economic uncertainty.

"JCB is continuing to be a success story precisely because it shares the dividends with the people who make JCB the great company that it is."