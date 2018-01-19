Airbus seals deal worth billions with Emirates for new aircraft

A deal worth billions of dollars has been signed by a global airline for dozens of Airbus aircraft.

Emirates has signed a commitment with Airbus for 20 A380 planes with an option to buy 16 more.

Deliveries of the order are expected to start in 2020.

At list prices, the deal is said to be worth $16bn.

John Leahy, chief operating officer, customers, Airbus Commercial Aircraft said: “This new order underscores Airbus’ commitment to produce the A380 at least for another 10 years.

“I’m personally convinced more orders will follow Emirates’ example and that this great aircraft will be built well into the 2030s.”

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman and chief executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and Mr Leahy, signed and sealed the deal at the airline’s headquarters in Dubai.

Wings for the new aircraft will be built at Airbus’ Broughton plant in Flintshire.

Sheikh Ahmed said: “We’ve made no secret of the fact that the A380 has been a success for Emirates.

“Our customers love it, and we’ve been able to deploy it on different missions across our network, giving us flexibility in terms of range and passenger mix.

“Some of the new A380s we’ve just ordered will be used as fleet replacements.

“This order will provide stability to the A380 production line. We will continue to work closely with Airbus to further enhance the aircraft and on-board product, so as to offer our passengers the best possible experience.

“The beauty of this aircraft is that the technology and real estate on board gives us plenty of room to do something different with the interiors.”

Mr Leahy added: “This aircraft has contributed enormously to Emirates’ growth and success since 2008 and we are delighted that it will continue to do so.”

Following delivery of its first A380 in July 2008, Emirates took its 100th A380 on November 3, 2017 in Hamburg.