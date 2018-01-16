Wrexham travel firm boss flying high after awards haul

A Wrexham travel agent team is celebrating a bumper haul of awards.

Simone Murphy, manager of Hays Travel in Wrexham, scooped a top prize for a second time at a ceremony hosted annually by Hays Travel North West managing director Don Bircham.

His aim is to celebrate the achievements of his 150-strong team across almost 30 stores in the North Wales and North West region and it was hosted this year at The Holiday Inn, Chester West, in Northop Hall.

For Simone, it was the second time in her 12-year career with Hays that she took home the Directors Award for Outstanding Contribution.

The night continued to be a success for the company’s head office base in Lord Street with high-flying apprentice Dion Hanmer, 19, scooping the prize for Apprentice of the Year.

Their fellow team member Rebecca Booth was also named as the fifth best performing travel consultant for the firm, which announced a major recruitment drive at the end of last year.

Simone, 28, who began her

career with Hays as an apprentice, said: “I won the Directors Award back in 2013 and it was a huge honour.

“To win it again is amazing. I’m shocked.

“I see it as an award for our customer service here in Wrexham.

“We couldn’t do what we do without our strong customer base and to get that base we provide a good customer service.”

Don Bircham, managing director for Hays Travel North West and former Wrexham AFC chief executive, said: “One of the main secrets to our success is the first-rate service which our valued staff, including Simone and her team in Wrexham, give to our customers.

“At the heart of what we do is to give sound, independent travel advice and to listen to what our customers want so we book fantastic holidays which they will have looked forward to for months.

“The aim of our annual awards is to reward the hard work which goes on to make this happen which in turn ensures the company thrives.

“The firm has had a phenomenal 12 months, breaking through the £50 million turnover target for the first time and this is down to the hard work and dedication of our loyal staff.”