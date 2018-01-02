Warehouse staff at Wrexham online sports supplier celebrate successes

Warehouse workers at an award-winning Wrexham sports equipment supplier are heading into the New Year in high spirits after successfully completing several key industrial qualifications.

In the busy run-up to Christmas, global online retailer Net World Sports will dispatch thousands of its FORZA football goals and other sports gear from its 120,000 square foot warehouse on Bryn Lane to customers throughout the world, with its near 40 strong warehouse and operations teams playing a crucial role in ensuring these items are delivered accurately and promptly.

The team headed into this most demanding period of the year boosted by a number of training successes achieved in the past few weeks alone.

Nine warehouse workers – Jamie Hughes, Stuart Thomas, Jack Neale, Lee Williams, Ashley Jones, Lee Williams, Ryan Sivel, Gareth Davies, and Sam Sefton – have all successfully attained their NVQ Level 2 in warehousing and storage.

This vocational qualification not only covers key competencies such as the safe and efficient receipt, storage, handling, and dispatch of goods, but also includes modules on building effective relationships in the workplace.

In addition to this training boost, Sean Walsh has completed a testing counterbalance and reach forklift truck course overseen by RTITB, the official regulatory body for workplace transport training, while Jack Neale and Andrew Cherrie have successfully undertaken a mobile elevating work platform, or ‘cherry picker’ as they are commonly known, training course.

And it isn’t just Net World Sports’ warehouse team that has been working hard further their skills and knowledge. Accounts team lead Amy Chadwick has successfully passed the association of accounting technicians (AAT) level 4 examination, achieving professional AAT accountant status in the process.

Sophie Turner, HR manager for Net World Sports, said: “Our fantastic team are the main driving force behind the business’s continued amazing growth, which is why we place such importance on continual personal development, training, and career progression.

“It is hugely encouraging to see so many of our people striving to better themselves, and these latest qualifications successes are richly deserved reward not only for their determination, but for their continued outstanding performance.”

Net World Sports is currently on a major recruitment drive as it aims to expand its team from just under 90 staff to more than 100 by early 2018.

These latest training successes cap another phenomenally successful year for Net World Sports, which is recognised as the biggest-selling football goal manufacturer in the UK.