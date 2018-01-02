Mobile bar supplied by Flintshire trailer maker set to become toast of major outdoor events in UK

A bespoke mobile bar supplied by a Flintshire trailer maker is set to become the toast of major outdoor events across the UK.

Deeside-based Ifor Williams Trailers has supplied one of its Business Inabox units to a Midlands firm which has spent £10,000 transforming it into a mobile bar.

One of its regular assignments will be providing pints to followers of Premiership rugby side Wasps during their home games at the Ricoh Stadium in Coventry.

And it will also be on duty at a range of other outdoor events such as horse racing meetings, festivals, weddings and corporate hospitality days up and down the country.

Business Inabox trailers have already been put to a host of novel uses including barbers shops, clothing stores, catering units and racing motorbike workshops.

The latest adaption is for a luxurious mobile bar operated by Walsall-based My Mobile Bar Hire and its boss says that on its first-ever outing it proved a big hit with Wasps fans, who took full advantage to celebrate their recent 32-25 victory over Leicester Tigers at the Ricoh.

Lee Vipond, who is originally from Old Swan in Liverpool and started the company with his wife Amy just less than two years ago, said: “We already hire out all kinds of bars, both mobile and static, for all kinds of events across a wide area of the UK, including the Midlands, London, Oxfordshire, Cheshire and North Wales.

“However, I’d been looking for some time for a mobile bar unit with a large capacity to serve a greater number of customers at big events.

“I first saw the Ifor Williams Trailers Business Inabox a few years ago and thought it was just what I was looking for.”