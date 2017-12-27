North Wales Institute of Directors told of technology's role in future of business

LEADING North Wales business figures were given an insight into the future of technology’s role in business at the Institute of Directors’ North Wales Christmas lunch.

Phil Lewis, director - EMEA storage presales at Hewlett Packard Enterprise, delivered a keynote speech at the event, held at St George’s Hotel, Llandudno.

His talk focused on the advances of the Internet of Things (IoT), the network of physical devices used in everyday life, and artificial intelligence (AI), which is technology including computers and robots behaving like humans.

Attendees were shown how water companies are using sensors to monitor for leaks and water pollution in pipes underground, as well as how traditional methods in business could become extinct thanks to new forms of technology using the example of GPS tags and drones replacing sheepdogs.

The tech chief, who is originally from Rhayader in Mid Wales, also discussed the hot topic of driverless cars and trucks, the possibility of robots carrying out surgery by 2043, and the prediction that a robot will be able to write a best-selling novel by 2049.

His presentation came one day after AI computer AlphaZero beat a champion chess programme after teaching itself how to play the game just four hours earlier.

Following his talk, the Hewlett Packard boss took a wide variety of questions from delegates who were eager to find out how new technology can help organisations.

Anthony Bullick, IoD North Wales committee member said: “Phil’s talk was a fascinating insight into what the future holds for businesses as technology advances.

“It served as a timely reminder for companies to continue to be innovative, and it’s going to be interesting to see how IoT and AI progresses and how much robots will do for us in the future.

“The lunch is our final event of 2017, so I look forward to welcoming members and non members alike to more valuable and interesting networking events next year.”

