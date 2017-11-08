Rossett video production agency hires project coordinator

A fast-growing video production agency has hired its first project coordinator.

Dawn Young, 43, who originally hails from New Zealand, has joined Rossett-based Knew Productions, which is experiencing a surge in orders for video from businesses.

Dawn becomes the fifth permanent employee of the firm and she joins Knew Productions after a varied career in administration and management.

She most recently lent her skills to a Chester-based app developer where one of her achievements was to organise an industry conference, which brought together 30 tech experts from across the world.

Dawn said: “I’m really pleased to be joining Knew Productions as it offers the chance to manage a lot of exciting projects. I am looking forward to bringing my organisational experience from my work in other sectors to keep the creative and production team on track.

“Our video production process is very intricate and I’m learning fast. A camera crew has already taken me out on location at Abbey Gate College, Chester, to see filming and I’ve also spent time in the editing suite.

“Everyone has given me a fantastic welcome and as a keen baker I’ll be repaying them with a cake for every team birthday from now on!”

Knew Productions director Margaret Knew said: “Dawn’s arrival marks a milestone for us. The fact we need a permanent project co-ordinator goes to show how the company has grown and how the demand for video is increasing.

“Businesses and organisations are requiring videos for so many reasons now - whether it’s for their social media, website, training, events or promotion it’s crucial to have a high quality, professional production that reflects their own high standards.”

Knew Productions founder and MD, Richard Knew, said: “I’m proud to manage a fantastic team of professional camera operators, sound engineers, directors and editors who consistently deliver excellent films and videos for our clients, and it’s now great to have Dawn, with her excellent organisational skills, on board too.”

Knew Productions has been established for 20 years and has worked with organisations in the manufactur ing, health, education and sports sectors including the National Trust, and Tetra Pak.